Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.00

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 4147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6,926.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

