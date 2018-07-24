Busey Trust CO Purchases 700 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Busey Trust CO grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 327.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,702,000 after acquiring an additional 420,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,479,000 after acquiring an additional 378,048 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after acquiring an additional 346,667 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,932.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical traded up $0.77, hitting $100.22, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,574. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

