Busey Trust CO Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 64,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $5,353,663. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

