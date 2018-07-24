Busey Trust CO Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive traded down $0.57, hitting $65.27, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,849. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

