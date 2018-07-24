Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.44 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 325,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $14,997,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,876,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,422 shares of company stock worth $126,104,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle opened at $48.67 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

