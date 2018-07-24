Bunge (BG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 1,822,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,861. Bunge has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 272.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

