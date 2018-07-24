Buckeye Partners (BPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPL. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Buckeye Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of Buckeye Partners opened at $33.08 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

