BT Group plc (BT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BT Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in BT Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BT Group by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in BT Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 237,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BT Group by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 532,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 376,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.94. BT Group plc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. BT Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.72%. analysts anticipate that BT Group plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 9.9%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.50.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

