Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.21.

RGLD stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $4,252,805. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royal Gold by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Royal Gold by 543.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

