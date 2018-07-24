Brokers Set Expectations for Dover Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $239,625,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Dover by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 564,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dover by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

