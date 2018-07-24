Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Price Target at $6,262.86

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,262.86 ($82.90).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,580 ($87.09) to GBX 6,600 ($87.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 6,840 ($90.54) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 4,681 ($61.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,155 ($81.47).

In related news, insider Peter France bought 821 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($80.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,957.85 ($66,125.55).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

