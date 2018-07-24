Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Price Target at $55.89

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $416,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,222,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,006,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,732,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,815 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,118,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp traded down $0.40, reaching $50.74, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,511. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.