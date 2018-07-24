Brokerages Set Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Price Target at $60.00

Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,656.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $641,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,620. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix International by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Orthofix International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix International traded down $0.54, reaching $59.95, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. Orthofix International has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $61.86.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Orthofix International had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Orthofix International will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

