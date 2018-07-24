Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Mueller Water Products traded up $0.07, reaching $12.18, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,437. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,386,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,144,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,560,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,290,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 115,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,055,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 306,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

