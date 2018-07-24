Brokerages Set Lionsgate (LGF) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Lionsgate in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “$26.09” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lionsgate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LGF remained flat at $$26.09 on Thursday. Lionsgate has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

