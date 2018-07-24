Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) PT at $101.62

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.62 ($119.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

LEG Immobilien traded up €0.28 ($0.33), hitting €94.72 ($111.44), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 106,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

