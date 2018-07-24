Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (KGF) PT at $350.63

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.63 ($4.64).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.10) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 325 ($4.30) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Kingfisher opened at GBX 316 ($4.18) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.30 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.89).

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 46,703 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £130,768.40 ($173,088.55). Insiders purchased 46,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,121,711 in the last three months.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

