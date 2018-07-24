Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) PT at $262.81

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illumina from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $144,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,655 shares of company stock worth $13,169,024. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $311.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Illumina has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $314.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

