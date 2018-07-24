Brokerages Set Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Price Target at $124.50

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.23. 585,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,633. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

