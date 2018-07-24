Brokerages Set Bancolombia SA (CIB) Target Price at $43.00

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Bancolombia traded up $0.09, hitting $47.68, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 18,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,374. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.362 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

