Brokerages Set Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) PT at $21.56

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of Array Biopharma traded down $0.26, reaching $16.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 43,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. Array Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Array Biopharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $410,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $511,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 22,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,717 shares of company stock worth $7,472,641. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 42.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 64.8% during the second quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 222,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 87,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

