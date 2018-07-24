Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMNP)

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMNP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Immune Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMNP. ValuEngine raised shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.19 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

