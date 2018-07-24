Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $79,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $980,489.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,099.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,809,607 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial traded up $0.85, reaching $56.15, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 24,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,665. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

