Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.75 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $139.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $145.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $189.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 3,381,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,260. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

