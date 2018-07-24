Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.30 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded down $0.60, reaching $39.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 506,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,938,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 1,825,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,929,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 126,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

