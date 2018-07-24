Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce $261.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.70 million. Sterling Construction posted sales of $246.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 193,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Construction traded down $0.23, reaching $13.42, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,631. The firm has a market cap of $365.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

