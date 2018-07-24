Brokerages Anticipate News Corp Class A (NWSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for News Corp Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. News Corp Class A posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that News Corp Class A will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow News Corp Class A.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,444,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,915,162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in News Corp Class A by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,567,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in News Corp Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $13,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in News Corp Class A by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 619,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in News Corp Class A by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 616,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp Class A stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,657. News Corp Class A has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.90.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

