Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $165.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 601,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,874. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In other news, EVP James P. Hotchkiss sold 3,900 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $103,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,560.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Spitler sold 10,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

