Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (CREE) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Cree posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $39.36 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other Cree news, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $275,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,101,297 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $447,493,000 after buying an additional 239,933 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Cree by 113.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,061,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $123,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,772 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,574,663 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $103,785,000 after purchasing an additional 691,708 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $94,150,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 30.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cree traded up $0.11, reaching $47.35, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

