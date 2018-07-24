Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $494.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities opened at $9.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

