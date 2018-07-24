British American Tobacco (BTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

British American Tobacco opened at $51.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

