Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brighthouse Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5794612006257 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Brighthouse Financial opened at $42.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

