Bridge City Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 27,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $162.12 and a 12-month high of $214.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.