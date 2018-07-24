Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International opened at $72.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin C. Choi bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $89,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted A. Dosch bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $254,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $461,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

