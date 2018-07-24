BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) versus Teijin Adr Rep (TINLY) Financial Survey

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE: BRFS) and Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRF S.A. common stock and Teijin Adr Rep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF S.A. common stock -2.96% -1.81% -0.46% Teijin Adr Rep 5.44% 11.47% 4.69%

Teijin Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BRF S.A. common stock does not pay a dividend. Teijin Adr Rep pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRF S.A. common stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRF S.A. common stock and Teijin Adr Rep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF S.A. common stock 0 2 2 0 2.50 Teijin Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRF S.A. common stock presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.53%. Given BRF S.A. common stock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRF S.A. common stock is more favorable than Teijin Adr Rep.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Teijin Adr Rep shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRF S.A. common stock and Teijin Adr Rep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF S.A. common stock $10.48 billion 0.49 -$352.53 million ($0.16) -39.81 Teijin Adr Rep $7.54 billion 0.48 $410.00 million $1.89 9.71

Teijin Adr Rep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRF S.A. common stock. BRF S.A. common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teijin Adr Rep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BRF S.A. common stock has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin Adr Rep has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BRF S.A. common stock Company Profile

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Perdix, Paty, Bocatti, Vienissima, Dánica, Confidence, Speedy Polo, Banvit, and Hilal brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, food services, and other institutional customers. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in advanced fibers and composites, electric materials and performance polymer products, healthcare, fiber and products converting, and IT businesses worldwide. The company's Advanced Fibers and Composites segment offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, and polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; carbon fiber reinforced composites; and flame-resistant fibers. Its Electronics Materials and Performance Polymer Products segment provides polycarbonate (PC) resins, PC/ABS and PC/AS polymer alloys, PEN resins, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, polybutylene naphthalete resins, PPS compound resins, PET and PEN films, processed films, raw materials, and polymers. The company's Healthcare segment offers Bonalon and Onealfa for the treatment of osteoporosis; Synvisc to treat knee osteoarthritis pain; sonic accelerated fracture healing systems; Mucosolvan, an expectorant; and Alvesco, an inhaled corticosteroid agent for asthma. This segment also provides oxygen concentrators for home oxygen therapy; continuous positive airway pressure units; NIP NASAL, a non-invasive positive pressure ventilator; AutoSet CS, an adaptive servo-ventilator; Feburic to treat hyperuricemia and gout; Tricor for hyperlipidemia; and Venilon for intravenous immunoglobulin preparation, as well as sells and rents home healthcare devices. Its Trading and Retail segment engages in the trading and retail of polyester filaments, other fibers, and polymer products. The company also offers IT services in the healthcare field, Web-based enterprise resource planning software, and digital content management services; and content distribution services for mobile phones and smartphones, and e-commerce services. Teijin Limited was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

