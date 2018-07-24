BP (BP) Given a GBX 690 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.13) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.41) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.88) to GBX 610 ($8.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.33) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.66) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 608.10 ($8.05).

BP opened at GBX 568.60 ($7.53) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.10).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($416.41). Insiders have purchased 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

