Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.73.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Boston Properties opened at $124.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 65.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 55,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 146.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 29.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 316,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 43.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

