Boston Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $230.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $118.44 and a one year high of $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $1,488,722.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,453,045.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,786 shares of company stock worth $5,017,990. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

