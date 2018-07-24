Boston Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 190,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,178,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,308,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.90 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

