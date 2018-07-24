Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking traded up $28.52, reaching $2,024.49, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 20,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Benchmark cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.87.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.