Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Buy Rating for Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) in a research report released on Friday morning.

“We believe MBCN shares present investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to a bank with steady organic growth, proven credit discipline, and prudent expense control, at an attractive valuation. Management’s dedicated effort to build shareholder value through geographic expansion, strategic acquisitions, and increased visibility within the investor community has meaningfully impacted the stock’s performance. While these outsized benefits are likely in the rearview, we remain attracted to Middlefield’s combination of strong fundamentals and the stock’s improved liquidity profile. The shares trade at a discount to peers on both 2018 P/E (12.6x vs. 14.8x), and price-to-tangible book (149% vs. 203%). From our perspective, both discounts are unwarranted based on the company’s favorable outlook for earnings growth and in-line return metrics (10.4% LTM ROTCE).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $103,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 84,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

