Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 62.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,424,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,804.3% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 92,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.51.

Boeing opened at $353.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $211.40 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.