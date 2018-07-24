BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €68.30 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €68.30 ($80.35) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. HSBC set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.39 ($80.45).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

