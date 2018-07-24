BMO Capital Markets Trims Dover (DOV) Target Price to $93.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Dover stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $239,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $45,125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 7,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 315,724 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

