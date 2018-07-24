BLUE 1-Day Volume Tops $6,690.00 (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. BLUE has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLUE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00410172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00145902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023497 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE was first traded on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.