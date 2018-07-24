Bloom (BLT) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, TOPBTC and IDEX. Bloom has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $104,600.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00414335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00148097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023503 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Bibox and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

