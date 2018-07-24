Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $67.88 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $12.93 or 0.00158971 BTC on major exchanges including Abucoins, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $67.88 million and $326,485.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000462 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,250,358 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Abucoins, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.