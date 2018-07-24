Blakecoin (BLC) Market Capitalization Tops $293,052.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $293,052.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,205.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.35 or 0.05757410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $848.09 or 0.10337300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.01072200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.01708810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00200098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.02653480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00383168 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 18,868,476 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

