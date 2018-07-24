BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of LSI Industries worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LSI Industries by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.26.

LSI Industries stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. LSI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

