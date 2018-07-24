BlackRock Inc. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 149.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Simply Good Foods opened at $16.85 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

